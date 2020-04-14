More Black Death Opinions, now at the Washington Post

Because I am a fancy lady, I have yet another read on Black Death positivisim over at The Washington Post. Please read and enjoy it. I am sorry, there is no swearing.
If you enjoyed this, please consider contributing to my patreon. If not, that is chill too!
For more on medieval medicine, see:
Not every pandemic is the Black Death
On the plague, sex, and rebellion
On Medical Milestones, Being Racist, and Textbooks, Part I
On Medical Milestones, the Myth of Progress, and Textbooks, Part II
On medieval healthcare and American barbarism