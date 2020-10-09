Podcast alert: Medieval martial arts on the Sword Guy

I had the distinct pleasure of geeking out (HARD) about medieval martial arts with my colleague Guy Windsor on his Sword Guy podcast. We cover swordes, techniques, who it’s for, and how this relates to medieval society more generally. Yes I like martial arts. The end.

If you enjoyed this, please consider contributing to my patreon. If not, that is chill too!

