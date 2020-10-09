Podcast alert: Medieval martial arts on the Sword Guy

I had the distinct pleasure of geeking out (HARD) about medieval martial arts with my colleague Guy Windsor on his Sword Guy podcast. We cover swordes, techniques, who it’s for, and how this relates to medieval society more generally. Yes I like martial arts. The end.
If you enjoyed this, please consider contributing to my patreon. If not, that is chill too!
For more podcasts, see:
A medieval education on History Hit
Medieval sex demons, cold wet women, and the plague on Storyteller
How to win friends and influence people in medieval Europe on History Hit
The medieval sex apocalypse on Drinking with Historians
Doing it Right – A short introduction to medieval sex for Nerd Nite
Talking medieval women on History Hack
Chatting sex in the medieval times on Holly Randall Unfiltered
Chatting about plague for HistFest
On the plague, sex, and rebellion
Yet another podcast
The Medieval Podcast – Sexuality with Eleanor Janega
On the objectification of sex