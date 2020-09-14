Podcast alert: A medieval Education on History Hit

Dan Snow was nice enough to have me back once again last week. This time we discussed medieval education, just in time for back to school. Don’t worry, I also yelled about the misuse of the word “medieval” some more as well. Check it out!

If you enjoyed this, please consider contributing to my patreon. If not, that is chill too!

