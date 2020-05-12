Podcast alert – talking medieval women on History Hack

I sat down with the good women of history hack to field questions about medieval women. Have a listen! Or don’t! I’m not your mum!



If you enjoyed this, please consider contributing to my patreon. If not, that is chill too!

For more podcasts, see:

Talking sex in the medieval times on Holly Randall Unfiltered

Chatting about plague for HistFest

On the plague, sex, and rebellion

Yet another podcast

The Medieval Podcast – Sexuality with Eleanor Janega

On the objectification of sex

For more on women in the medieval period see:

On Jezebel, makeup, and other apocalyptic signs

On Women and Work

On “the way of carnal lust”, Joan of Leeds, and the difficulty of clerical celibacy

Considering bad motherfuckers: Hildegard of Bingen and Janelle Monáe

On sex work and the concept of ‘rescue’

On the Ideal Form of Women

On women and desire

Such a nasty woman – on Eleanor of Aquitaine, femininity, reputation, and power

Islam was the party religion, or, why it is lazy and essentialist to say that Islam oppresses women

These hoes ain’t loyal – on prostitutes and bad bitches in medieval and hip hop culture

Let’s talk about Game of Thrones part 2: on marriage and Sansa

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Like this: Like Loading... Related